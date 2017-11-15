WATCH: Accused quadruple murderer Adam Matos testifies at trial

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Accused quadruple murderer Adam Matos, 32, took the stand at his trial on Wednesday morning and admitted that he killed his ex-girlfriend Megan Brown, her parents and Brown’s boyfriend, but said he did it in self defense.

Matos is charged with first degree murder in connection with the 2014 deaths.

The bodies were found in Hudson where Matos left them to decompose. Prosecutors say after he killed the four, he ordered pizza and sold the family’s dogs on Craigslist.

After discovering the four bodies, deputies realized that Matos’ 4-year-old son Ismael Tristan Santisteban was missing. A Florida AMBER Alert was issued for the boy.

Deputies later discovered that Matos had planned on taking his son to the Florida Keys but could not get tickets and wound up at the Floridan Hotel in downtown Tampa. He was arrested with the help of a SWAT team.

While on the stand at his trial on Wednesday, Matos said after he killed the four victims, he tried to bury them, but couldn’t dig a hole big enough.

“I wanted to get the bodies away from the house. I didn’t want Tristan to be exposed to all the bodies and blood and smell, so I attempted to put them in the van,” he testified.

Matos testified that he murdered the four victims in self-defense. He said he was paranoid after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s father and her new boyfriend.

