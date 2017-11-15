6 injured in North Port school bus crash

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Six people were injured this morning in a crash involving a school bus and a car.

North Port police say there were about 20 students from North Port High School on the bus.

The crash happened at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Cranberry Boulevard.

The school bus driver and driver of the car were among the injured.

None of the injuries are considered serious.

The Sarasota County School District has been notified about the crash and will contact parents if necessary.

The bus is blocking the southbound lanes of Toledo Blade Boulevard. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

