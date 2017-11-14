Woman who knew 2 Seminole Heights murder victims speaks out

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Family members of Ronald Felton and neighbors who knew him are coming to grips with the senseless loss.

Those in Seminole Heights are hoping someone comes forward with information to find the killer.

For almost a month, there seemed to be a reprieve in the Seminole Heights murders.

But all of that changed just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As word spread of the fourth fatality, those who knew Ronnie are heartbroken, including a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

The woman also knew the first victim, Benjamin Mitchell.

