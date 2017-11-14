Woman who knew 2 Seminole Heights murder victims speaks out

Published:
(From Upper left to right) Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton were all gunned down in Seminole Heights.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Family members of Ronald Felton and neighbors who knew him are coming to grips with the senseless loss.

Those in Seminole Heights are hoping someone comes forward with information to find the killer.

For almost a month, there seemed to be a reprieve in the Seminole Heights murders.

But all of that changed just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As word spread of the fourth fatality, those who knew Ronnie are heartbroken, including a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

The woman also knew the first victim, Benjamin Mitchell.

News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has much more on this story in the video above.

