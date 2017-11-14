What we know about the Seminole Heights murder victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are now investigating a fourth murder in Seminole Heights.

Last month, three people were killed in a string of homicides in the neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, a fourth victim was killed in the same area. At this time, police are saying all of the murders are related.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

BENJAMIN MITCHELL:

The first Seminole Heights murder victim was 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell. He was killed Monday, Oct. 9.

Mitchell was waiting for a HART bus on North 15th Street at Frierson Avenue when he was shot.

Witnesses saw a man run from the area where the shooting took place. They told police he looked to be in his early 20s and was wearing a dark, hooded jacket.

Police have released video of a “person of interest” seen walking in the area before Mitchell was murdered, and then running from the area right after.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says Mitchell was a good person from a good family.

MONICA HOFFA:

Monica Hoffa, 32, was found dead on Friday, Oct. 13.

A City of Tampa employee found Hoffa’s body in a vacant lot on East New Orleans Avenue around 9:30 a.m. She was found within half a mile of where Mitchell was murdered.

Two neighbors told News Channel 8 they heard gunshots two nights before Hoffa’s body was found. Police never said if the sounds were connected to the crime.

Chief Dugan called Hoffa an innocent victim, and said both she and Mitchell were not living a lifestyle that would lead to murder.

ANTHONY NAIBOA:

Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed Thursday, Oct. 19 while he was on his way home from work.

Officers patrolling Seminole Heights heard gunshots around 8 p.m. and found Naiboa’s body minutes later.

Naiboa was found on a sidewalk on North 15th Street, near the home where Mitchell lived. His body was found within a mile of where both Mitchell and Hoffa were found.

Naiboa had autism and had recently graduated from Middleton High School. According to his family, he was trying to become more independent and had taken a job helping to package hurricane relief supplies.

Police originally said Naiboa took the wrong bus home from work the night he was killed, but his family later told News Channel 8 that his normal route had been shut down. They say Naiboa had to find a different bus home, and he ended up in an unfamiliar neighborhood.

RONALD FELTON:

The fourth victim, 60-year-old Ronald Felton, was shot and killed Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Police say Felton was shot from behind as he crossed a street in Seminole Heights early in the morning.

Felton was killed just a few blocks away from a memorial that has been set up in honor of Mitchell, Hoffa and Naiboa.

Officers were called to North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street just before 5 a.m. for a report of shots heard in the area.

A witness was able to give police a description of the suspect. They said he was a black man between 6′ and 6’2″ with a thin build and light complexion. He was apparently armed with a large black pistol and was wearing all black clothing.

A woman who knew Felton told News Channel 8 he helped serve the homeless on Tuesdays and Fridays, and was out early to get set up. His bike was found outside the food pantry where he helped.

