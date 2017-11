NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies released body camera video on Tuesday that shows a man driving through a crime scene and nearly hitting several deputies.

Jason Alford, 43, plowed through the crime scene on Mary Ann Drive on Saturday.

Several deputies had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Deputies chased Alford to his home, where they shocked him with a Taser at his front door.

Alford is facing several charges.

