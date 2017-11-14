Toy Story characters Jessie, Rex arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first characters were installed at Disney’s Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios last week, according to the Disney Parks blog.

Jessie and Rex were the characters to first arrive at the new section of the park.

According to the storyline of the characters, Rex and Jessie are helping install lights in Andy’s toy block city, but Rex is tangled up in a light string and Jessie has grabbed the lights to help save him from falling.

Toy Story Land is set to open at Hollywood Studios in summer 2018.

