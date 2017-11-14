Teachers, students to protest teacher pay at Hillsborough School Board meeting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It is expected to be standing room only at the Hillsborough County School Board meeting Tuesday.

Teachers and students tell News Channel 8 they will be at the meeting protesting the pay increases that teachers say they were promised, but have not yet received. Many teachers tell us it equals around $4,000.

According to them, one-third of the teachers in Hillsborough County have not received any of the increase on their pay scale since 2013.

One teacher, who want to remain anonymous, tells News Channel 8 the district created a compensation plan where they wouldn’t get raises for three years and during the 4th year they would earn an increase of $4,000 as a reward for being rated as “effective” teachers.

She says they haven’t seen any of that yet, and now, not only are they upset, students are also joining in the fight for them.

Last week students from Jefferson, Blake, Robinson, Plant, Alonso, Freedom and Steinbrenner High Schools staged a walkout where they all left the school building and met at the flagpole to protests for their teachers.

News Channel 8 has learned that many teachers throughout the district are now committed to only working 8 hour days. This means they won’t stay for after school activities, such as clubs or tutoring. They also won’t take home any work.

News Channel 8 will be following the story all day and will post updates after the School Board meeting takes place.

