Tampa PD officers responding to deadly shooting in Seminole Heights

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE HERE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Seminole Heights.

Officers responded to the area of North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street early Tuesday morning after receiving a report of a body that was found.

Police are calling the death suspicious.

WFLA News Channel 8 has crews at the scene. It appears as though there is a body in the street.

This crime scene is a few blocks away from a memorial that honors three people who were shot and killed in Seminole Heights.

Police have not found the killer.

Stay with WFLA.com and watch WFLA TV for updates about this breaking story.