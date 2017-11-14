Stick a Fork in Hunger

Salmon Veracruz

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 large red bell pepper, diced

1 large yellow or orange pepper, diced

2 cups premium diced tomatoes

3 large cloves garlic, chopped

2 large sprigs fresh oregano,

2 large sprigs fresh thyme

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/4 rosemary infused vodka

1/2 cup sliced green olives

1 tablespoon drained capers

4 6oz salmon fillets

Cooking the sauce

Heat a large sautee pan over high heat. Add 1/4 cup olive oil and heat 10 to 15 seconds. Add the onion, bell pepper and chile. Toss to blend. Saute untill tender but not yet brown. Add the diced tomatoes and continue to saute for about 5 minutes.

Add the oregano and thyme sprigs and about 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add the wine and infused vodka to the skillet. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has almost evaporated, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium. Stir in the olives and capers and simmer 1 minute to blend.

Cooking the fish

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

Season salmon with salt and pepper. Place salmon, skin side down, on a non-stick baking sheet or in a non-stick pan with an oven-proof handle. Bake until salmon is cooked through, about 12 to 15 minutes.

Top with sauce.

How to make Rosemary Infused Vodka

Ingredients

1 liter Tito’s vodka

6 sprigs fresh rosemary

Instructions

Rinse and dry rosemary sprigs. Add rosemary to vodka. Store in a cool, dark place for 3-5 days. Taste after 3rd day for infusion flavor. Continue to infuse untill desired flavor is achieved. Strain vodka through fine mesh strainer to remove rosemary and refrigerate vodka until ready to use.