Star Wars exhibit opens at St. Petersburg museum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting this week, the “Star Wars and the Power of Costume” exhibit will be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg.

The exhibit features iconic costumes from a galaxy far, far away from all seven Star Wars movies.

“Craftsmanship and artistry in costume design are valued creative components in the Star Wars saga,” said Star Wars creator George Lucas.

“The detailed precision of a design can be as bold a measure of storytelling as words on a page, leading to truths at the core of character, situations or shared history. From initial concept drawings to complex physical constructions, the costumes featured in this exhibition serve to further define crucial aspects of worlds created to move, educate and entertain us-to inspire imagination,” Lucas added in a news release.

“Star Wars and the Power of Costume” will be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts in St.Petersburg through April 1, 2018. For more information call 727-896-2667 or visit the museum’s website.

