Shear Love International helps women break free of the sex trade. Pattaya, Thailand is known as the sex tourism capitol of the world On any given night, over 150,000 men, women and children are selling their bodies so they can send money home to their families. But there are organizations that are fighting to help these victims find a way out. Shear Love International goes into the red light districts and invites women to join their beauty education program, where the women get access to safe housing and get taught how to cut hair as an alternate career. Over the last couple years, they’ve helped many women escape the deadly industry, and now their graduates are going back into the red light districts to help their sisters and brothers out as well.

http://www.shearloveinternational.org/