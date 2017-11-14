Shear Love

daytimewebstaff Published:

Shear Love International helps women break free of the sex trade. Pattaya, Thailand is known as the sex tourism capitol of the world On any given night, over 150,000 men, women and children are selling their bodies so they can send money home to their families. But there are organizations that are fighting to help these victims find a way out. Shear Love International goes into the red light districts and invites women to join their beauty education program, where the women get access to safe housing and get taught how to cut hair as an alternate career. Over the last couple years, they’ve helped many women escape the deadly industry, and now their graduates are going back into the red light districts to help their sisters and brothers out as well.

http://www.shearloveinternational.org/

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s