Seminole Heights neighbors alter routines to stay safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Living with a killer in their midst is changing the way Seminole Heights neighbors go about their daily lives. Regular routines aren’t considered safe anymore.

Something as mundane as a trip to the laundromat has many keeping one eye on their clothes and the other on their surroundings.

“It is very scary,” said Yvonne Wainwright.

For Wainwright, the normal routine of having her grandson walk to school isn’t happening anymore.

“I’m being late for work because now I want to drop him off at school instead of having him walk,” she said.

Signs posted around the neighborhood, offering a cash reward for information about the crimes, are a constant reminder of the need to be vigilant.

“This person could be in our backyard ya know, and it’s just dangerous,” said Denise Christian.

A nighttime trip to a convenience store means loading up the family.

“Just to stay together and be aware, ya know, and stay locked up. Ya know, watch our surroundings,” said Christian.

The streets of Seminole Heights appear to have a normal flow of traffic but looks can be deceiving.

“As long as I’ve been living here, 25 years, I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Christian.

Back at the laundromat, John Sievers keeps tabs on his six children at all times.

He’s got an idea about how this reign of terror will end.

“He’ll end up getting probably shot by somebody. What he’s been doing. He deserves it back,” said Sievers.

