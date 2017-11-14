Seminole Heights community fearful after 4th serial murder

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Seminole Heights community has been on edge for more than a month, as police search for a possible serial killer after four people were found shot and killed all within blocks of each other.

The neighborhood woke up Tuesday morning to a heavy police presence once again.

An armored truck and swat officers moved in this morning to check out a vacant home on McBerry Street in Seminole Heights.

Flashing lights, dozens of police cars and a large police presence is all too familiar to people who call this neighborhood home.

Police say they are treating the latest shooting as if it is connected to the other unsolved murders from last month.

Benjamin Mitchell was the first to be killed. Just days later and only a few blocks away, Monica Hoffa was found shot and killed in a grassy area off the roadway.

Then, on October 19th, Anthony Naiboa was killed after getting on the wrong bus, finding himself in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

With no obvious connection between the victims, police believe there is a serial killer on these streets.

After the murders, the community really came together to try and keep these streets safe. Many citizens can even be seen patrolling along with police.

It seemed things had calmed down, but now many say they fear today’s shooting means the violence is back.

People who live in Seminole Heights say they are afraid and staying inside at night.

“We’re scared, this is kind of getting bad. If you can’t even go out of your house…” one neighbor said.

He added, “I love our neighborhood. We can’t even, we can’t even go outside and walk around. Like I said I can’t even walk my black lab.”

The city streets are quiet after the three murders and the ongoing search for the killer.