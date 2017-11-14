Polk School District reaches compromise with Polk Education Association

By Published: Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County School District reached a compromise Tuesday evening with the Polk Education Association.

The total cost of compensation is expected to be approximately $10 million.

Teachers will receive a pay increase between two percent to 3.5 percent based on years of service and evaluations.

Paraeducators and educational support personnel will receive an annual increase of two percent.

The agreement will be ratified at a future date and go before the school board for approval.

PEA represents about 6,700 teachers, 1,700 paraeducators and 550 educations support personnel.

