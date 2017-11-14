Photo of Walmart cashier helping nervous man count change goes viral

(WFLA) — “My heart was warmed at Walmart during lunch.”

An act of kindness has spread across social media after a Mississippi woman was touched by one Walmart cashiers good deed.

Spring Herbison Bowlin posted this photo on Facebook and said the man in front of her looked back apologetically after he was given his total.

He started to take fistfuls of change out of his pockets to pay for his items. But, he miscounts it and apologizes for the delay with his hands and voice shaking.

That’s when the savior cashier stepped in.

She dumped all the change on the checkout counter and said, “This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.”

Once the man paid for his goods and walked away, Bowlin thanked the cashier for being so patient.

According to the viral post, the cashier shook her head and replied, “You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.”

The photo and the story went viral, after being shared more than 20,000 times.

