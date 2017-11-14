Neighborhood watch meeting becomes forum on Seminole Heights killings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Casimar Naiboa had a simple question for Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan. Why?

Why hasn’t the killer been caught?

“Almost three weeks, almost a month has passed since my son, since they killed my son. So he might be somewhere else. A different neighborhood now,” speculated Naiboa. “So we should not watch just this neighborhood, we should watch other neighborhoods.”

Naiboa was one of dozens of residents who packed the Ragan Park Community Center for a neighborhood watch meeting. Police say the meetings normally draw a handful of people who live in the area, but in light of Tuesday morning’s murder, the room was packed.

Residents asked a number of questions regarding the investigation, such as, is the killer still in the area? Do police believe it’s someone who lives in Seminole Heights or someone who frequents the neighborhood? Do police believe he will strike again?

Some expressed frustration that it’s been a month since the last murder and it seems detectives are no closer to finding the person responsible.

Chief Dugan told the crowd that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“So there are a lot of questions that have yet to be answered. I can tell you it’s not from a lack of trying,” Chief Dugan told the group. “But we’re not happy. We are not happy. This is not the way we protect our neighborhoods. This is not the way we live in our city. ”

Melinda Ray lives just a block from Tuesday morning’s killing. She says with everything that’s happened in the area, she’s modifying her daily routine.

“I just don’t go out after dark by myself any more, I don’t walk at 8 or 9 o’clock at night like I used to,” said Ray. “If I take my dogs out after dark, I take my husband with me. Just [to] make sure I’m safe.”

