Hundreds turn out to remember Roy Halladay during “Celebration of Life” in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a ceremony fit for one of the greatest players in baseball.

Roy Halladay was remembered by friends, family and fans on Tuesday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.

Halladay, 40, died after his plane crashed off the coast of Pasco County last week.

Hundreds of fans packed the stands to say a final goodbye. Dozens traveled from Philadelphia and Toronto where Halladay played during his Major League Baseball career.

Phillies fan Jacqueline Sarricchio met Halladay five times. He was her favorite player.

“Not only was he a good player on the field but off the field,” she said.

Don Schnurr is from Canada. He just happened to be in town when the crash happened last week.

“I think I read it on the internet in the evening and it was a shock, a terrible shock,” said Schnurr. “Adored this guy. He was quite a number in Toronto.”

Martha Tumavitch went to every one of Halladay’s games in Philly.

“There are no words to describe what I felt when this happened,” she said.

Tumavitch flew into town just for the service.

“It’s just so deserving and it is history and there will never be another Roy,” she said.

Friends, family and former teammates spoke during the ceremony.

Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton summed up his remarks, saying Roy Doc Halladay transcended sports and was the rarest of athletes.