Elephant gets much-needed root canal at Colombia zoo

COLOMBIA (WFLA/CNN) – You can’t exactly bring an elephant to the dentist, so the dentists went to help out one gentle giant at the Barranquilla Zoo in Colombia.

It took almost 30 people to give the elephant a root canal.

American veterinarians were brought in and worked alongside their Colombian colleagues.

The elephant was sedated for a few hours while the root canal was performed on a cracked tusk.

The zoo launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the animal’s surgery.

Doctors will keep a close eye on him for the next several days.