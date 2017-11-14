Deputies: Student fatally shoots self at Lake Minneola High School

LAKE MINNEOLA, Fla. — A student at Lake Minneola High School fatally shot themselves Tuesday morning, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to WESH, deputies said the school is secure and investigators believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The school is off North Hancock Road in Minneola.

Lake County school officials said the student fatally shot himself in the bus loop.

Lake Minneola High School and other schools in the area have been placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, deputies said.

