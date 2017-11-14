Deputies: Man forced boy to hold weighted bar, beat him with pipe at Tampa gym

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man has been arrested for child abuse, and is accused of hitting a young boy with a PVC pipe at a gym.

Deputies say 35-year-old Michael Hernandez was at the Phase 5 Gym on Moon Street with the 11-year-old victim when the incident happened. The suspect and victim know each other.

Hernandez was punishing the boy by making him hold a weighted bar, according to the arrest report. Detectives say if the boy lowered the bar, Hernandez used the PVC pipe to hit him maliciously in the buttocks, legs and lower back.

The victim suffered bruising in the areas.

Hernandez was arrested at his home and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s