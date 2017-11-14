Deputies: Florida man resists arrest after being accused of shooting at crocodile

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man suspected of shooting at a crocodile was arrested Monday for resisting deputies.

Monroe County deputies initially responded to the call about gunfire in Islamorada around 4:15 p.m.

When they got to the scene, a witness told them he saw a man with a gun firing into the canal near his home. The witness said the man never got out of his truck and was shooting from inside.

Investigators found twelve bullet casings from a 9mm weapon on the ground in the area where the shooting was reported.

They later found the truck the witness described in the driveway of a nearby home, and say the hood was warm from being driven recently.

Deputies knocked on the door and spoke with the owner of the truck, 51-year-old Bond Ferrer. He denied driving the truck and denied firing any weapons into the canal.

When deputies brought up someone shooting at a crocodile, they say Ferrer got agitated and started listing neighbors with animals that had been killed by a crocodile. Ferrer got more agitated as deputies continued to question him.

At one point, authorities say Ferrer went in his house then walked back out with a .45 caliber handgun. Deputies say he chambered a round in the gun and dropped the magazine out of the gun before finally listening to deputies and setting it down.

According to the arrest report, Ferrer suddenly charged at an officer and cursed at him as he was being patted down in search of more weapons. Deputies were eventually able to handcuff him and take him into custody for resisting deputies.

While Ferrer’s wife was being questioned, deputies say he yelled at her not to talk.

During the investigation, another witness confirmed seeing Ferrer’s truck and hearing gunshots but no one was able to positively identify Ferrer as the person driving the truck or shooting the gun.

The investigation is ongoing.