‘Christmas in the Wild’ returns to Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo is transforming into a winter wonderland for Christmas in the Wild.

For 18 nights, guests can experience holiday lights, seasonal holiday treats and refreshments and the magic of wildlife at night.

Carolers will perform traditional classics and contemporary favorites and Mrs. Claus will host holiday story time. Santa himself will be in attendance as well.

There will also be special themed chats and activities with the animals in the evenings.

Christmas in the Wild will take place Fridays and Saturdays on Nov. 24-25 and throughout December.

You can get more information about the event by going online to the zoo’s website.

