California gunman intended to get into elementary school, shoot more children

RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) —

6 p.m.

Authorities say a gunman tried to get into rooms at a California elementary school with the intent of shooting children but that workers initiated a lockdown that saved lives.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says school officials heard shots being fired and immediately locked down Rancho Tehama School in a tiny, rural town Tuesday.

He says it was “monumental” that school workers took the action they did and there is no doubt in his mind they saved the lives of countless children.

Authorities say the gunman, who hasn’t been identified, killed four people and wounded at least 10 others, including a child after he opened fire at the school.

___

4:35 p.m.

Authorities say one of four victims killed by a gunman on a shooting rampage was a neighbor he was accused of assaulting in January.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says the neighbor had a restraining order against the gunman. He says the neighbor was a woman but gave no other details.

Authorities say the gunman, who hasn’t been identified, killed four people Tuesday and wounded at least 10 others, including a child at Rancho Tehama School.

___

4 p.m.

At least a dozen evidence technicians wearing white coveralls and yellow boots are working at an elementary school in Northern California that was attacked by a gunman on a shooting rampage.

Authorities say the gunman, who has not been identified, killed four people Tuesday and wounded at least 10 others, including a child at Rancho Tehama School.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says the gunman opened fire onto the school and at six other spots throughout the rural community “without provocation” before two officers fatally shot him.

The school, hidden behind by pine trees, was blocked off with yellow crime-scene tape as FBI agents helped process the scene.

___

1:50 p.m.

The assistant sheriff in Northern California says a gunman opened fire “without provocation” in a rural town, killing four people and wounding 10, before police fatally shot him.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators are trying to determine a motive in the shootings Tuesday in the small community of Tehama Ranch Reserve.

Johnston says the gunman shot a person, stole a pickup truck and went on a shooting rampage. He says after crashing the truck, the suspect hijacked a second vehicle and kept shooting people at random, including children.

There were seven shooting scenes in all. Johnston says police have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

Johnston says the gunman was involved in a domestic violence incident Monday.

___

1:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says he is “deeply saddened” to learn of a series of shootings in Northern California that has resulted in the loss of multiple lives and injuries to children.

Pence is praising “courageous” law enforcement officers responding in Tehama County. He says the Trump administration will continue to monitor the situation and will provide federal support to local officials.

He said on Twitter: “We pray for comfort & healing for all impacted.”

Local authorities say five people have been killed, including the shooter, and that two children are among the wounded. One was shot at an elementary school.

___

1 p.m.

A witness to a series of deadly shootings in rural Northern California says the gunman shot at a truck in front of him as he was dropping off his three kids at school.

Salvador Tello said Tuesday that he also saw a dead woman lying on a street about a quarter-mile from Rancho Tehama School. He says the woman’s husband was beside her and had been shot in the leg.

Tello says he was about three blocks from the school when bullets tore into the truck. He made his kids get down and slammed his vehicle into reverse.

Tello says the gun must have been large because the bullets made “big holes” in the truck carrying several men.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says the gunman had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns and was randomly picking targets.

___

1 p.m.

At least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized after a series of shootings in rural Northern California that left five dead, including the gunman.

Enloe Medical Center says in a statement that five people were treated there and that three have been released. Spokeswoman Nicole Johansson says three of the patients were minors.

Separately, three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 50 miles north of the shootings.

The Record Searchlight reported two more victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.

The hospitals haven’t released the extent of the injuries.

