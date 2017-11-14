8 On Your Side with the Sheriff – Seminole Heights killer

TAMPA (WFLA) – With what’s going on in Seminole Heights, a lot of residents across the bay area are on edge, concerned with what’’s going to happen next.

There are some things you can to do keep yourself safe. Watch the video above for the latest in the case.

Remember every Tuesday 8 we’ll will sit down with the sheriff discussing topics of high interest in the community.

If you have any ideas send them our way on our News Channel 8 Facebook page.

RELATED COVERAGE-