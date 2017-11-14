3-day tickets for 2018 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg go on sale Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Three-day tickets for the 2018 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg go on sale Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased beginning at 10 a.m. online or by calling 877-725-8849. Renewal customers have until 9 p.m. Tuesday to renew their same grandstand seats as last year.

All three-day options including reserved grandstand, general admission and paddock and pit access tickets will be on sale for the general public.

Pricing remains unchanged for all event tickets. Tickets start at $55 for general admission and $105

The 14th edition of the racing festival returns to the streets and waterfront of St. Petersburg March 9-11.

