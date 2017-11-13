Turkey Tips

“Your Best Turkey Ever”

Maximum Flavor style Outrageously Delicious THANKSGIVING TURKEY!

Serves: 15-20

Ingredients:

1 25lb Whole Turkey, Organic, Heritage, or Free Range ( if you buy it frozen, thaw in the refrigerator for 4-5hrs per pound)

2lbs Unsalted Butter

1 tablespoon Garlic Salt

1 tablespoon Paprika

1 tablespoon Black Pepper

1 tablespoon Brown Sugar

1 tablespoon Onion Powder

1 teaspoon Cumin

1 teaspoon Chili Powder

1 teaspoon Creole Seasoning

20 slices Thick Cut Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon

1 cup Celery, chopped

1 cup Carrot, chopped

1 cup Onion, chopped

10 garlic cloves, whole

Whiskey Brine:

5 qts Water

1 cup Whiskey or Bourbon

1 ½ cups kosher salt

2 tablespoons black peppercorns

1 cup brown sugar

10 bay leaves

Directions:

Place turkey in brine for 24 hours. Remove turkey from brine and pat dry. In a food processor, whip the butter with garlic salt, black pepper, paprika, brown sugar, onion powder, cumin, chili powder, and Creole seasoning to make a compound butter. Set aside. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. On a clean worksurface, carefully slide the compound butter between the flesh and skin of the turkey being careful not to tear the skin. Start on the breast side and make your way through. Now, use 1/3 of the mirepoix (celery, onion, carrot, and garlic) and stuff the cavity of the turkey with a few sprigs of fresh thyme. Cover the turkey with slices of bacon. In a roasting pan, place the rest of the mirepoix on the bottom. Carefully place the bacon wrapped turkey onto the roasting pan and into the center of the oven. Roast for about 6 hours. Halfway through cooking process, remove the bacon slices. Baste turkey every 15-20 minutes. Once it’s ready, allow to sit 20 minutes before carving. Reserve the juices by straining all the liquid in the pan, and then pouring it over the carved turkey.