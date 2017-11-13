Thieves get into more than 20 unlocked cars in Land O’ Lakes subdivision

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Lock your car! Thieves got into more than twenty unlocked cars in the Wilderness Lakes subdivision in Land O’ Lakes over the weekend.

The neighborhood is described as quiet, nice and family-friendly.

“It’s wonderful. People here are friendly. It’s safe. I let my kids play outside all the time,” said Jennifer Glickman.

Jennifer Glickman has lived in the neighborhood for two and a half years and thought it was safe until she learned dozens of cars were broken into.

“They come in, they were able to grabs some purses. I know someone just had a gun stolen out of their car,” said Glickman.

Neighbors also were not expecting thieves right outside their windows.

“I’m keeping a better eye out for more suspicious activity because we saw some suspicious teenagers outside of our house on Saturday,” said Micah Minaberry.

Police say the dozens of cars were hit sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Just up the road in the Oakstead Oaks subdivision and the Ballentrae neighborhood were other car break-in sprees. Police say they are all related.

“It’s not uncommon for us to make a case in auto burglaries and make an arrest and when they’re released, they do it again,” said Sgt. Henson with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they have plenty of surveillance video of these thieves. Neighbors hope it helps.

“You’re lurking around. You’re going to be on someone’s camera. There will be footage and it’s only a matter of time before you’re caught and going to get in trouble,” said Glickman.

If you have any information on the break-ins, you are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: