Taylor Swift to bring Reputation Stadium Tour to Tampa in 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Taylor Swift is bringing her Reputation Stadium Tour to Tampa.

The Tampa Sports Authority announced on Monday morning that Swift will perform at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2018.

Tickets for the North American leg of Swift’s tour will go on-sale to the general-public on December 13th.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th.

General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

Swift is the youngest person in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, The GRAMMY Award for Album of the year and she is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice.

Reputation Stadium Tour dates

May 8 Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

May 19 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

May 22 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

May 25 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 30 Louisville, KY Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

July 10 Washington, DC FedEx Field

July 14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 17 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium

July 21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

July 28 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

August 4 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

August 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

August 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

August 25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

August 28 Detroit, MI Ford Field

September 1 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

September 8 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

September 15 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 22 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

October 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

