Taylor Swift to bring Reputation Stadium Tour to Tampa in 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Taylor Swift is bringing her Reputation Stadium Tour to Tampa.
The Tampa Sports Authority announced on Monday morning that Swift will perform at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2018.
Tickets for the North American leg of Swift’s tour will go on-sale to the general-public on December 13th.
Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan.
Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th.
General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.
Swift is the youngest person in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, The GRAMMY Award for Album of the year and she is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice.
Reputation Stadium Tour dates
May 8 Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 12 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
May 19 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 22 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
May 25 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 30 Louisville, KY Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
July 10 Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 14 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 17 Cleveland, OH First Energy Stadium
July 21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 28 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
August 4 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
August 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
August 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
August 25 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
August 28 Detroit, MI Ford Field
September 1 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
September 8 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
September 15 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
September 22 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
October 6 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
