Taylor Swift to bring Reputation Stadium Tour to Tampa in 2018

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Taylor Swift is bringing her Reputation Stadium Tour to Tampa.

The Tampa Sports Authority announced on Monday morning that Swift will perform at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2018.

Tickets for the North American leg of Swift’s tour will go on-sale to the general-public on December 13th.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Registration is currently open and continues until November 28th.

General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

Swift is the youngest person in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, The GRAMMY Award for Album of the year and she is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice.

Reputation Stadium Tour dates

May 8               Glendale, AZ                           University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12             Santa Clara, CA                      Levi’s Stadium

May 19             Pasadena, CA                         Rose Bowl

May 22             Seattle, WA                             CenturyLink Field

May 25             Denver, CO                             Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2             Chicago, IL                               Soldier Field

June 30            Louisville, KY                           Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7                Columbus, OH                        Ohio Stadium

July 10              Washington, DC                     FedEx Field

July 14               Philadelphia, PA                    Lincoln Financial Field

July 17               Cleveland, OH                      First Energy Stadium

July 21               East Rutherford, NJ              MetLife Stadium

July 28               Foxborough, MA                  Gillette Stadium

August 4              Toronto, ON                       Rogers Centre

August 7              Pittsburgh, PA                    Heinz Field

August 11            Atlanta, GA                        Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14            Tampa, FL                          Raymond James Stadium

August 18            Miami, FL                           Hard Rock Stadium

August 25            Nashville, TN                     Nissan Stadium

August 28            Detroit, MI                          Ford Field

September 1       Minneapolis, MN                 U.S. Bank Stadium

September 8       Kansas City, MO                 Arrowhead Stadium

September 15     Indianapolis, IN                  Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18     St. Louis, MO                     The Dome at America’s Center

September 22     New Orleans, LA                Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29     Houston, TX                       NRG Stadium

October 6            Arlington, TX                      AT&T Stadium

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s