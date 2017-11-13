Tampa middle school student arrested after pistol, ammunition found in backpack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Webb Middle School seventh-grader was arrested on Monday after a pistol and ammunition were discovered in his backpack on campus.

The Tampa Police Department forwarded and anonymous tip they received over the weekend that a student was selling drugs on school property and was known to carry a gun.

School administrators searched the student’s property and discovered a Diamondback Arms .380 semi-automatic pistol and two live bullets in his backpack.

The student was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Juvenile Assessment Center.

