PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Smoke from a controlled burn in Pasco County was smelled by many Monday evening.

Forestry officials worked a prescribed burn to help prevent wild fires in the Withlacoochee State Forest, just west of SR 471.

News Channel 8 received reports of people smelling smoke as far away as Carrollwood, Town ‘N’ County and Clearwater.

