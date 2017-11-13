REWARD: Plant City police searching for armed, dangerous man accused of attempted murder

An arrest warrant has been issued for Zakarii Pafilm Sherrife Marshall.

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for help finding an armed and dangerous man who is wanted for attempted murder.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Zakarii Pafilm Sherrife Marshall, who detectives say shot a victim multiple times in the chest.

Marshall met the victim at 12:20 a.m. at 301 North Thomas Street on Nov. 1 to negotiate the purchase of ammunition.

Detectives say the two started arguing about  the sale and Marshall shot the victim multiple times in the upper body and then took off.

The victim and suspect met days earlier through a mutual acquaintance.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Marshall for Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Authorities say Marshall should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of Marshall.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Marshall and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online atwww.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

