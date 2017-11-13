Police: Skydiver dead after parachute fails to open in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Zephyrhills are investigating a death at Skydive City.

Investigators tell us the skydiver’s parachute didn’t open, but they don’t know why.

The name of the person who died is not being released until officers can notify family members.

Police say the person was apparently an experienced jumper.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: