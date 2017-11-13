Man shot dead inside Tampa nightclub, others could be injured

Police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 1:48 a.m. at the Island Grill located at 3404 E. Lake Ave.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police believe a fight between several people led to gunfire inside an East Tampa nightclub that left one person dead and may have injured others.

Officers arrived to find trails of blood and people running everywhere.

The body of a man was discovered inside the club.

Police believe there were dozens of people inside the club when shots were fired and there could be more shooting victims.

Bullet casings were found inside and outside of the club.

Police don’t know if multiple people fired shots.

About a dozen people stayed at the club and are speaking with detectives.

Police are also speaking with two people of interest, one is an injured man who walked into St. Joseph’s hospital, the other is an adult male who was questioned at his home in Progress Village.

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

Detectives say the shooting does not appear to be related to any other homicide investigations.

