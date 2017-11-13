Lecanto family grieving loss of mother of 2 killed in hit-and-run

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lecanto family is grieving the hit-and-run death of Dina Towers.

Somebody driving an ATV hit the mother of two young children, killing her.

On Oct. 13, the 24-year-old was walking along West Southern Street when an ATV came by and hit her, then took off.

“Those wounds will never go away. It doesn’t matter how long it is,” said her father, Tom Towers.

Tom and his wife have turned their living room into a memorial for their daughter.

Around 10:20 on the night she was killed, Dina walked along the rural road to pick up aspirin for her father.

A four-wheeler came up fast and hit her.

Pieces of it gave the Florida Highway Patrol clues. It is likely green.

“The people that killed her, I want them to come forward. I want them to man up and take care of the business that they tried to take care of. Because this is wrong,” said Tom.

This family is no stranger to tragedy. Two other children, a son and another daughter, died in separate car crashes.

“We don’t want to wake up. If it wasn’t for our grand kids, we wouldn’t wake up,” said Tom.

Amber Venuto remembers Dina as very kind.

“Me and Dina, we had an instant connection. Instant. She’s a bright, bubbly, open-minded force of nature,” said Venuto.

Engaged to marry the father of her children, Venuto remembers Dina as a good mother.

“She loved her kids with all of her heart. She would do nothing but talk about her kids day and night,” said Venuto.

“This person, people, whoever, has to come forward and face the music for what he did,” said Tom.

Dina’s friends have put up a memorial on the road, close to where she died. Her family worries most about what her two kids will now do, growing up without a mother.

