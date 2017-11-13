‘Koetter’s Korner’ covers big day for backup players in Bucs win

By Published:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter enjoyed this one. A 15-10 win over the New York Jets not only ended his team’s five game losing skid, it showed the players that the “next man up” mentality can produce results.

Quarterback Jameis Winston sat out Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury while wide receiver Mike Evans served a one game suspension imposed by the NFL for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty last week.

“We don’t want to miss Jameis and Mike too often,” Koetter said. “Ryan Fitzpatrick stepped in there and did what we brought him here to do.”

Fitzpatrick, making his 117th NFL start, made his first start as the Bucs quarterback. He passed for 187 yards and a touchdown against his former club.

His touchdown pass to Charles Sims in the 4th quarter was career touchdown pass number 171 and his fifth for the Bucs this year.

Rooke wide receiver Chris Godwin also stepped into a bigger role, thanks to the suspension of Evans. He caught five passes for 68 yards.

“He stepped into Mike’s [Evans] role,” Koetter said. “Had two explosive plays, played well in the run game and played well enough to earn the offensive game ball.”

With the return of Evans against the Miami Dolphins, Godwin will likely slip back into his fourth receiver position but remain a key contributor on special teams.

For Fitzpatrick, another important start looms. There is speculation that Winston’s shoulder injury may cause him to miss more than just the original two games recommended by Bucs medical staff.

“Koetter’s Korner” airs each Monday, during the 6:00 p.m. news cast on News Channel 8 during the Bucs regular season.

Follow Dan Lucas on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s