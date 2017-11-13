Forensic technician for St. Pete police fired after gun accidentally goes off

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A forensic technician for the St. Petersburg Police Department was fired Monday following an incident where his gun accidentally went off.

According to police, the incident happened back in June when Forensic Services Technician Scott P. Hughes was trying to clean his personal rifle.

Hughes removed the Colt AR 15 rifle from his locker in the forensic services office. While trying to clear the gun, police say he accidentally discharged a bullet. The bullet went through a window and across 1st Avenue North. No one was injured and the bullet did not hit any vehicles.

A Command Review Board concluded Monday that Hughes violated the police department’s rules of conduct,  as well as the city’s rules and regulations of personnel management.

Hughes had worked for the police department for 10 years.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s