Forensic technician for St. Pete police fired after gun accidentally goes off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A forensic technician for the St. Petersburg Police Department was fired Monday following an incident where his gun accidentally went off.

According to police, the incident happened back in June when Forensic Services Technician Scott P. Hughes was trying to clean his personal rifle.

Hughes removed the Colt AR 15 rifle from his locker in the forensic services office. While trying to clear the gun, police say he accidentally discharged a bullet. The bullet went through a window and across 1st Avenue North. No one was injured and the bullet did not hit any vehicles.

A Command Review Board concluded Monday that Hughes violated the police department’s rules of conduct, as well as the city’s rules and regulations of personnel management.

Hughes had worked for the police department for 10 years.

