Florida teachers save 8-year-old who got impaled by his pencil

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WPBF) – Florida elementary school teachers kept an 8-year-old boy from bleeding out after he accidentally stabbed himself with a pencil.

Kolsten Moradi just finished sharpening his pencil at Equestrian Trails Elementary in Wellington, Florida.

“I put it in my backpack and remember we were going to the dismissal room and when I sat down, it hit my artery,” he said. “It was kind of like a little pinch.”

Kolsten removed it and the blood started to rush out. He told a teacher.

There was no time to panic. She got right to work.

“I pulled my arm out of my sleeve and I used my sleeve to wrap around his arm as tight as I could to hopefully stop the bleeding,” Mandi Kapopoulos told WPBF.

Teacher laid him down and elevated his arm.

“It was shocking to come upon the amount of blood the child had lost in such a quick amount of time. We got to him and stopped the bleeding in his arm by applying pressure with my hands,” said teacher Elizabeth Richards.

Kolsten, who had remained calm the whole time, was taken to the hospital.

He was back in school the next day with several staples in his arm.

“Thank you for saving my life,” Kolsten told the teachers.

