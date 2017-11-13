Florida Strawberry Festival announces 2018 entertainment lineup

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Strawberry Festival has just released its lineup of headline entertainment artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2018 event.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, March 1

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. DNCE

Friday, March 2

3:30 p.m. Jerry Lee Lewis

7:30 p.m. Justin Moore and Dylan Scott

Saturday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Cam

7:30 p.m. The Band Perry

Sunday, March 4

3:30 p.m. Lee Greenwood

7:30 p.m. Reba McEntire

Monday, March 5

3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune

7:30 p.m. Josh Turner

Tuesday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Gaither Vocal Band

7:30 p.m. Casting Crowns

Wednesday, March 7

3:30 p.m. Engelbert Humperdinck

7:30 p.m. Trace Adkins

Thursday, March 8

10:30 a.m. The Lettermen

3:30 p.m. Drifters, Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters

7:30 p.m. I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Salt-N-Pepa

Friday, March 9

3:30 p.m. Charley Pride

7:30 p.m. Earth, Wind & Fire

Saturday, March 10

3:30 p.m. Sawyer Brown

7:30 p.m. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Anthony Hamilton

Sunday, March 11

3:30 p.m. Chase Bryant

7:30 p.m. Brad Paisley

Over 24 headline entertainment artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and comprise one of the most popular attractions at the event.

Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased online at http://www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996.

“The theme of this year’s festival is Building New Memories!’ with a strong emphasis on the construction of our new GT Grandstands seating area,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis.

The 83rd Annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place March 1-11.

Beginning in January, specials, discounts and free entertainment will be announced at http://www.flstrawberryfestival.com.