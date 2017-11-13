Deputies: Pasco woman flooded store bathroom before taking money from cash register

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A recent robbery call in Dade City ended with a woman facing a battery on law enforcement charge.

Pasco deputies were called to the Dade’s Maid Laundry and Cleaner Store on US-98 to help Dade City police with a robbery by sudden snatching.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Melissa Gordon went into the store’s bathroom and flooded it on purpose to distract a store employee. She’s then accused of opening the store’s cash register and trying to take money from it.

Deputies say Gordon left the store with an unknown amount of money after a struggle with the store employee she had distracted.

Officers and deputies searched the area and eventually found Gordon at a home on Island Avenue.

While Gordon was being taken into custody, deputies say she physically resisted and grabbed a law enforcement officer between the legs. No one was injured.

Gordon is facing several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

