Public invited to alpaca open house in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — From living room drapes to Italian suits, alpaca fur can be used for just about everything.

Over at Sweet Blossom Alpaca Farm in Dade City, Narvel and Debbie Pettis are hosting an Open House this Saturday to promote alpaca awareness.

Sweet Blossom Alpaca Farm has more than 70 Alpacas on fifteen acres of land that visitors can encounter during the open house.

The couple wants to show people the benefits of raising alpacas and using their fleece for hats, coats and other types of clothing.

Narvel and Debbie have three award-winning prize alpacas to show guests. They tell me their open house is open to the public.

Sweet Blossom Alpaca Farm is located at 37543 Pappy Rd. in Dade City, (813) 335-7387.

Open House: Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.