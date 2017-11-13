Crash on NB I-275 at Dale Mabry causing 1-hour delay on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on Interstate-275 at Dale Mabry Highway is causing a 1-hour backup on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash is backing up traffic in the right two northbound lanes of I-275.

The northbound entrance ramp at Dale Mabry is also closed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route into Tampa.

