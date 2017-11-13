Career Before Kids

Recently, a CDC study revealed that women are becoming pregnant later in life in their 30’s rather than their 20’s due to wanting higher education, entering​ the workforce and growing in career/financially. But, what about adoption? Has there been any changes in age over the last 10 years?

For the last 13 years, Executive Director of The Adoption Consultancy Nicole Witt has been assisting more than 500 adopting families and singles with the average time to adoption being about 6 months. As a result, she has noticed many trends in the industry and one of them is that 40’s are the new 30’s in adoption, as the average age of her clients has increased from 37 to 42 in the past 5 years due to work, finding the right partner, infertility, financials etc. A perfect example is:

Meet ​Julie Connolly, 48, from Brandon, FL, as well, who is an Executive Director and now a mother of two due to adoption with her husband. About the age of 41, Julie went through infertility and was unsuccessful. So, her and her husband through word of mouth found The Adoption Consultancy and Nicole Witt. In less than a year, Julie welcomed a new baby girl into her house. A few years later, she was notified that the birth mother of her first child was having another baby–and she recently adopted her. Photo of Julie’s family is attached.