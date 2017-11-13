Car hits 3 pedestrians in Brandon, 2 killed

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two pedestrians were killed and a third was injured when they were hit by a car in Brandon.

Investigators say it happened early Monday morning at Providence Road just north of Providence Ridge Boulevard.

Two of the pedestrians were pronounced deceased at the scene, the third was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Providence Road was closed for the accident investigation.

No other details have been released.

