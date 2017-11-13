Better Call Behnken: St. Pete woman’s address given out as part of Shell rewards program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Erica Moulton was stunned when three friends notified her after seeing her name and address listed as a toy store as part of a Shell fuel rewards program.

“After looking at the screen shots, I kind thought it was a joke,” Moulton said.

It was no joke. Her St. Petersburg home was not listed, but marked on a map, with the option to get “driving directions.”

“My home address and my name were bullet points, a Google dot, if you will, on the map of Shell fuel rewards as a home offering discounts for people with Master Card, for people to come shop at my home,” she said.

There’s no business at her home at all. Somehow, Shell thought Moulton’s home was a toy store, and changing the information online was not easy.

Moulton sent multiple emails to convince Shell there was a problem and says she hopes her name won’t be listed again, but she wants wants answers and wants to make sure this does not happen to anyone else.

A Shell spokeswoman emailed Better Call Behnken and promised to get to the bottom of what happened.

We’ll stay on this story until Moulton has answers.

