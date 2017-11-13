Anonymous couple donates red, white and blue baby quilt to veteran’s newborn

WFLA/WTOV Published:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WFLA/WTOV) – An anonymous donation for a veteran is keeping his heart and his newborn baby warm.

Charlie Alexander, a Navy veteran, and his wife welcomed their daughter, Oaklyn, into the world over the weekend.

While the family was at the hospital, an anonymous couple dropped off a red, white and blue quilt.

The couple asked nurses to give it to a veteran on Veteran’s Day.

Alexander says he will cherish that day for the rest of his life and wants the couple to know how thankful he is for the patriotic blanket.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s