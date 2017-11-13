Aldi hosting hiring events for Tampa Bay area stores

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Aldi will host hiring events for Tampa Bay area stores in November.

The events will take place at the following locations:

Nov. 14

6700 66 th Street, Pinellas Park

9 a.m. to 2 pm.

Street, Pinellas Park 9 a.m. to 2 pm. 2900 New Life Way, Sebring

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 28

2900 New Life Way, Sebring

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You must be 18 years or older to apply and be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. A high school diploma or GED is preferred.

Opportunities within the stores include store associate, shift manager and store manager trainee positions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: