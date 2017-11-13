Aldi hosting hiring events for Tampa Bay area stores

By Published: Updated:
Photo credit: Aldi

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Aldi will host hiring events for Tampa Bay area stores in November.

The events will take place at the following locations:

Nov. 14

  • 6700 66th Street, Pinellas Park
    9 a.m. to 2 pm.
  • 2900 New Life Way, Sebring
    7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 28

  • 2900 New Life Way, Sebring
    7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You must be 18 years or older to apply and be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. A high school diploma or GED is preferred.

Opportunities within the stores include store associate, shift manager and store manager trainee positions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s