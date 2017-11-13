Aldi hosting hiring events for Tampa Bay area stores

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Aldi will host hiring events for Tampa Bay area stores in November.
The events will take place at the following locations:
Nov. 14
- 6700 66th Street, Pinellas Park
9 a.m. to 2 pm.
- 2900 New Life Way, Sebring
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 28
- 2900 New Life Way, Sebring
7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You must be 18 years or older to apply and be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. A high school diploma or GED is preferred.
Opportunities within the stores include store associate, shift manager and store manager trainee positions.
