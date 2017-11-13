9-year-old with cancer celebrates Christmas early

Published:

PORTLAND, ME (WFLA) — Christmas came early this year for a little boy in Maine.

Jacob Thompson is 9 years old, but was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma when he was just 5.

In October, he was admitted to Maine Medical Center. Doctors there said he only had a month to live, so his family wanted to help him celebrate one final Christmas.

Last month, Jacob said his final wish was to receive Christmas cards for his last holiday. The story quickly went viral.

Since November 1, Jacob has received tens of thousands of cards from people all over the world including celebrities like Ellen Degeneres, Anna Kendrick, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rob Lowe.

Jacob’s family celebrated Christmas early in his hospital room this weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Claus, local police officers and real live penguins all stopped by to wish him a Merry Christmas.

