2017 Tampa Heart Walk: Thank you from News Channel 8’s Stacie Schaible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thank you so much each and every one of you who donated to the 2017 Heart Walk. Thanks to you it was a huge success, raising a record breaking $3.9 million.
Approximately 30,000 people turned out for the walk Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.
News Channel 8 raised $56,509 and thanks to the Billy Fuccillo match, that brought our fundraising total to $106,509.
Thank you for helping us in the fight against heart disease and stroke.
Follow Stacie Schaible on Facebook
Stacie’s 2017 Heart Walk photos
Stacie’s 2017 Heart Walk photos x
Latest Galleries
-
Winners of Siesta Key sand scuplture contest
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Veterans exposed to Agent Orange feel abandoned by VA
-
Veterans exposed to Agent Orange feel abandoned by VA
-
Tampa woman shares distressing nursing home pictures
-
Tampa woman shares distressing nursing home pictures
-
Bucs vs. Saints
-
Bucs vs. Panthers