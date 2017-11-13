2017 Tampa Heart Walk: Thank you from News Channel 8’s Stacie Schaible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thank you so much each and every one of you who donated to the 2017 Heart Walk. Thanks to you it was a huge success, raising a record breaking $3.9 million.

Approximately 30,000 people turned out for the walk Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

News Channel 8 raised $56,509 and thanks to the Billy Fuccillo match, that brought our fundraising total to $106,509.

Thank you for helping us in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

