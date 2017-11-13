2 women dead after getting hit by car while arguing in Brandon roadway

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A smashed windshield shows the powerful and fatal impact between a two-door Hyundai and three women along Providence Road.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s investigators explained that a spat involving the women spilled into the middle of the dark roadway late Sunday night.

“All three of the women knew each other,” said Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Larry McKinnon. “There was some type of domestic dispute between the three of them that had started out earlier in the evening and ended up there on Providence Road.”

Deputies said Tanaysha Troutman and Victoria Patten were killed.

Arlene Stephanie Cruz was also hit by the car. She was taken to Tampa General Hospital and should be okay.

It’s unclear why the three were arguing.

“She was a good person. She was a nice girl,” said Troutman’s former neighbor Tyronda Spann.

Spann said Troutman dated one of the women involved in the accident.

“They were a good couple. They worked together. They did everything together,” Spann said.

The driver of the car who hit the women, identified as Guillermo Ruiz of Wesley Chapel, wasn’t arrested.

He admitted to drinking before the crash but didn’t show signs of significant impairment, deputies said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: