US soldier killed in Iraq

(WFLA) – The Department of Defense says a U.S. soldier has died from wounds sustained during an operation in Iraq.

The soldier was identified as 35-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee M. Smith of Arlington Texas. He was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Officials said Smith died Saturday at Camp Taji, Iraq, due to injuries sustained from a non-combat related incident.

No further details were released.

